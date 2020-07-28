PLAINVILLE — Plainville is one of 27 cities and towns getting a grant from the state to repair or replace a bridge.
The town is on tap to get $100,000 to design a new bridge for Cooney Avenue where it crosses Ten Mile River.
All told, the state is doling out $6.3 million in what is known as the “small bridge program" which is need- and merit-based, according to the state's Department of Transportation.
“Since our administration began the Municipal Small Bridge Program close to $50 million has been awarded in funding to municipalities to ensure that their locally-owned transportation assets are safe and reliable,” Gov. Charlie Baker said in a press release.
Small bridges are defined as spans from 10 feet to 20 feet. They are ineligible for federal funding.
So far, 121 small bridge projects have been funded by the program.
