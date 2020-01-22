PLAINVILLE — North Attleboro has agreed to furnish Plainville with more drinking water to help alleviate its severe shortage.
North Attleboro’s Department of Public Works will be sending about 72,000 gallons a day to Plainville under an annual agreement recently passed by the board of public works in North Attleboro and Plainville selectmen.
It took effect Jan. 1 and could be extended for at least five years, officials said.
While the amount of water is less than the 180,000 gallons a day Plainville had sought, town officials said Tuesday night they grateful for what they have been able to get.
Plainville has actually been down about 230,000 gallons a day.
Its water situation is so severe, local officials had been considering implementing a temporary moratorium on any new tie-ins to its water system.
Plainville is only getting its water from three of its eight wells. They’re near Turnpike Lake and can produce about 500,000 gallons a day.
Plainville uses about 800,000 gallons a day throughout the year and to meet demand, wells are being pushed to their limit.
To address the water shortfall in the short and long term, residents approved money for water projects at a December special town meeting.
Voters appropriated $700,000 for two new wells in the field near the highway department.
Two wells there are out of service and need to be replaced.
The new wells could be ready in less than a year, possibly November, selectmen were told by their water consultants.
For the longer term, $350,000 was approved at the town meeting for an engineering study of the Turnpike Lake Water Treatment Plant and surrounding lands for a possible new well and upgrades to the treatment plant.
Because such a well would be entirely new and not a replacement, it could take five years or more before it becomes operational, the water consultants said.
The state has a very intensive approval process for new well sites because aquifers are being strained.
Plainville’s water situation has been precarious for some time as its three wells near Lake Mirimichi have also been shut down due to high manganese levels.
The closures were also prompted by low water flows and concerns among Plainville and Foxboro residents about lake water levels, but they can be lifted for an emergency.
Upgrading the Turnpike Lake plant could allow the Lake Mirimichi wells to be brought back, consultants say.
Under a long-running inter-municipal agreement, Plainville sends its water from the highway department wells to North Attleboro’s nearby water treatment plant. That agreement also allows for emergency tap-in to North’s water system.
Plainville officials appeared last fall before North Attleboro’s board of public works to plead their case for more water, at least until the new wells near the highway department come on line.
Plainville selectmen Chairman Jeffrey Johnson said he is pleased with the renewed working relationship with North officials.
As for a moratorium on tie-ins, selectmen, who serve as the town’s water commissioners, held public hearings on that topic but took no action, hoping North Attleboro’s help would enable them to avoid such a drastic step.
