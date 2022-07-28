PLAINVILLE -- The town has received two state grants, one for the police department and the other for its schools.
Police Chief James Floyd has secured a $142,500 public safety grant for training. The chief said the training will be focused on decision making during critical situations.
"We're excited to get that type of training in town," Floyd said, adding a few officers already received the training. "I think it's valuable for the entire department."
The money comes from the Massachusetts Gaming Commission, which allocates revenue to communities around Plainridge Park Casino and the state's other gambling venues.
Also, new Superintendent Jennifer Parsons has landed a $36,000 Summer Acceleration Academies Grant. Plans are to use the money to help students in August to prepare for the new school year.
"We do have some young students who need to do some catching up," Town Administrator Brian Noble said.
In another police matter, department officers have a new contract.
Select board members signed the deal with the police union which calls for raises of 0%, 2% and 2% over the next three budget years.
Town officials praised officers for agreeing to no raise this fiscal year, which began July 1.
Town officials have sealed an agreement with an advertising business for a new digital billboard on Route 1 that will bring in $150,000.
Carroll Advertising has agreed to pay the town the money for mitigation from the sign, located near the Auto Zone store.
Brenda Watkinson, chair of the Council on Aging, has been appointed as the town's representative to the GATRA advisory board.
Watkinson says she will work to revive bus service to Plainville Commons Marketplace, the large shopping plaza at Taunton Street and Route 1 that is home to Target, Stop & Shop and other stores.