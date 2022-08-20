PLAINVILLE — The town is gearing up to update its Master Plan that guides town growth.
PLAINVILLE — The town is gearing up to update its Master Plan that guides town growth.
Town officials are looking for residents to join a Master Plan Committee.
The MPC will be working with the planning board, and planners from the town’s regional planning agency, Southeastern Regional Planning and Development District, to develop priorities that will guide Plainville’s growth over the next 10 years.
The work will take about two years to complete, and meetings will probably be held six to 12 times per year.
Members of the committee will be expected to review input from public meetings and incorporate those comments into a final plan that will benefit all residents.
The actual plan will be prepared by SRPEDD, with input from the MPC.
Planning board members recently discussed plans for the plan.
The state recommends communities update master plans every 10 years.
If interested in serving on the planning committee, fill out the Availability Card for boards and committees at www.plainville.ma.us and email to bnoble@plainville.ma.us.
