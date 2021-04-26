PLAINVILLE — A young girl whose battle against cancer inspired her parents to launch a foundation to support research to fight the disease is in the midst of a new struggle.
Malia Jusczyk is battling neuroblastoma for the second time after going into remission following her initial diagnosis as a toddler, her father Glen confirmed.
The Sun Chronicle wrote about Malia and her family’s challenge in a story last Mother’s Day, which described how Malia’s and the family’s ordeal led Megan Glen Jusczyk to start a foundation called For Kids Sake, which raises money for pediatric cancer research.
The organizer of a GoFundMe page — a family friend — has launched an effort to support Malia in one of her favorite hobbies.
“Our fundraising efforts are focusing on fulfilling Malia’s hopes and dreams for the future. One of those dreams includes a dream kitchen in order to pursue her love of baking. Even at this moment she is designing her kitchen and it is helping her stay focused while she is getting her first treatments,”
Malia, who is now 12 and a sixth-grader at King Philip Middle School, finished her first round of chemo/immuno therapy this week, Glen Jusczyk said.
“We just appreciate any support,” he said. “And just please continue supporting our child.”
The community had contributed over $51,000 to the GoFundMe page as of Monday night and the fundraiser has been shared over 1,200 times, GoFundMe said.
Last year’s Mothers Day story recalled that when Malia was 2 going on 3, she was diagnosed with cancer and became very ill. Her treatments, which included a stem cell transplant and a 100-day quarantine, were torturous for her and her mom, Meg, and her dad.
But she survived and was declared cancer-free. Last week, they learned that the cancer had returned. Malia turns 13 June 26.
To visit her GoFundMe page, go to: https://gf.me/v/c/jnf/fundraiser-for-malias-dream-kitchen.
To see Malia announcing her diagnosis to her followers, go to https://twitter.com/MaliaJusczyk/status/1385256818885070848.
