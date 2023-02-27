PLAINVILLE — The recently formed group Keep Plainville Beautiful has several events planned, starting this week.
The group, which is affiliated with Keep Massachusetts Beautiful, is having a fundraiser from 4 to 9 p.m. Thursday at Papa Gino’s, 15 Taunton St.
Bring the flyer found at www.plainville.ma.us or on Facebook for Keep Plainville Beautiful, for dine-in or pickup and use code 19 for online ordering (pickup or delivery).
During the month of April, Keep Plainville Beautiful will be spearheading a town-wide cleanup.
“You do not have to worry about the weather or specific dates this year. Clean up when you want,” the group says. “There are lots of locations to pick from and you don’t need to limit yourself to just one location. Let’s see if we can get every street cleaned this April.”
Register on the town website or on the committee’s Facebook page by March 18.
Once registered, residents will be getting more detailed information about dates, hours, locations for picking up/dropping off supplies and bags, and nip redemptions.
The group will also be offering T-shirts and hosting a pizza party thanks to donations from businesses.