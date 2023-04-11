PLAINVILLE -- A fire that damaged a local home over the weekend was traced to solar panels on the roof, fire officials say.
The fire at a 2 1/2-story raised ranch at 4 Nancys Way, which is off West Bacon Street and near Heather Hill Country Club, was reported by a neighbor about 11 a.m. Saturday.
Fire was initially reported coming from solar panels and firefighters extinguished fire in the attic and shortly after on the solar panels.
The blaze was reported out about 11:30 a.m.
"The cause was the solar panels but we have been unable to determine the exact cause," Acting Deputy Fire Chief Robert Skinner Jr. said.
"We are always concerned with solar panel fires due to the panels holding electricity even after powering the unit down, but we were able to extinguish the fire and little extension inside the attic area," Skinner said.
No one was home at the time, and there were no injuries, Skinner said.
North Attleboro and Wrentham firefighters helped at the scene as did a Bellingham ambulance. The Mansfield rehab unit also responded to the fire, and the town's building inspector was also summoned.