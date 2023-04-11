Plainville fire 2 4-8-23

Plainville firefighters at a fire Saturday on Nancys Way.

 PLAINVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT

PLAINVILLE -- A fire that damaged a local home over the weekend was traced to solar panels on the roof, fire officials say.

The fire at a 2 1/2-story raised ranch at 4 Nancys Way, which is off West Bacon Street and near Heather Hill Country Club, was reported by a neighbor about 11 a.m. Saturday.