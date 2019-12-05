PLAINVILLE — The owner of an average single-family home that has climbed nearly $12,000 in value will be paying a mere $5 more in property taxes this budget year compared to last year.
That average home is assessed at $391,569, and would face a tax bill of about $5,689.
Last year, the owner of an average home assessed at $379,701, paid about $262 more in taxes from the prior year for a total bill of $5,684.
Selectmen Wednesday closed the annual tax hearing, voting unanimously to support shifting the tax burden slightly from residential to business.
The tentative tax rate for homes is $14.53 per $1,000 assessed value, and for business, $17.50. Last year’s rates were $14.97 and $17.65 respectively.
Selectmen opened the hearing at their last meeting but selectmen Chairman Jeff Johnson wanted more information from assessors on the impact on businesses, especially small businesses.
They decided to shift the burden less toward business than was bantered about at the initial hearing.
“We’re not overburdening these very small businesses,” assessor Richard Hamilton said.
“It’s pretty clear the lower 50 percent of residents will have a negative increase and the upper will have a slight increase,” Johnson said.
Selectman Brian Kelly added the town’s taxes are below surrounding communities and shouldn’t hinder attracting new business.
Principal Assessor Maureen Clarke stressed the average bill is just that, and a lot of factors are involved in valuations, including sales, styles of homes, and similar neighborhoods.
This year was a full revaluation year, and commercial values went up substantially, assessors added.
Homes are valued at $1.12 billion overall and make up 72 percent of the tax base.
The town has 28 percent of its tax base commercial.
Without Plainridge Park Casino, that would still be 23 percent.
“For a small town, that is a very good percentage,” Clarke said.
New growth for commercial is valued at $12 million, and for residential, $15.5 million.
“We got new buildings coming on line,” Hamilton said, referring to a warehouse in the business park off Commerce Way and other commercial projects.
Tax rates need to be approved by the state Department of Revenue, and tax bills should be out in the mail by the end of December.
Third-quarter tax bills are due Feb. 1.
Bills for the first two quarters of the fiscal year that began July 1 were estimated bills and were already due.
