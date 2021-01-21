PLAINVILLE — Town officials are hoping to replace the former public safety building on South Street (Route 1A) with a new structure that could be up to four stories high and house businesses and possibly residences.
Town officials had planned to ask the zoning board of appeals Wednesday night for a variance to allow for a four-story structure instead of the normal limit of three.
However, the application was pulled from the meeting agenda.
“We made the decision to pull the application for variance as the more we considered it and what we would be presenting to the board, the more we realized we did not have enough information to provide to the board or abutters to have a productive conversation,” selectmen Chairman Brian Kelly said.
The town is working with the Zekos Group of Shrewsbury to auction the property, planned for March of this year.
“The focus is not only on maximizing the sale price for the town, but also attracting the right kind of business or investor who will improve our town center district over the long run,” Kelly said.
The board of selectmen “was not working for a specific developer or project, but was looking to possibly add some flexibility to the allowable options at the site,” said Christopher Yarworth, director of planning and development.
The property is in the Town Center zoning district, which allows a mix of residential and commercial use.
The town last year advertised for proposals from developers but now has decided to take the auction route.
“The Town is hoping to have the former Police and Fire complex...redeveloped into a vibrant part of the downtown area,” the ad read. “This offering provides superior visibility, with choice frontage on Route 1A (South Street), and the ability to either renovate or demolish the current structure to provide a new centerpiece for the downtown area.”
The site at 157 South St. contains the 10,616-square-foot building on 1.25 acres, and town officials have been hoping for revenue from the sale and property taxes from a new development to help alleviate the town’s tight budget situation.
The police and fire departments, which had been housed in the building, have moved into a new public safety complex. It’s behind the new town hall and library further up South Street.
The old town hall was demolished last year and is now a parking area.
The redevelopment of the center of town kicked off about six years ago with the construction of the three-story building that is home to An Unlikely Story bookstore and cafe.
