PLAINVILLE -- The Feb. 15 blaze at an industrial building on East Bacon Street was likely caused by an electrical issue but the exact cause is undetermined, Fire Chief Justin Alexander said Wednesday.
The two-alarm fire at Mini-Systems at 168 East Bacon St. (Route 106) heavily damaged the building.
No one was working at the time of the 9:20 p.m. fire and no firefighters were injured battling the blaze.
State and local fire officials believe the fire was probably caused by an “unspecific electrical event” in a cleaning tank used in the manufacturing process, Alexander said.
However, the investigators were unable to determine a definitive cause.
Mini-Systems is an electronics parts business which also has another facility in North Attleboro.
It took about 90 minutes for firefighters from eight surrounding communities to put out the blaze which had burned through the roof by the time they arrived.
The fire had been burning for some time before alarms were tripped, according to the fire chief.
The blaze was investigated by local fire officials and the state Fire Marshal’s office.
