PLAINVILLE — Firefighting is a dangerous, dirty job.
In addition to battling smoke and flames, other hazards include working in places where carcinogens stick to their otherwise protective suits.
To combat that, the fire department on Wednesday installed a $32,000 decontamination washer “to battle the war on cancer for our firefighters,” Fire Chief Richard Ball said.
The installation of the machine at the fire station brought the tab to about $40,000, but firefighters will be safer because of it, Ball said.
By ridding protective gear and equipment of carcinogens, the machine will reduce to the risk of cancer to firefighters another 25% to 50%, Ball said.
According to the International Association of Fire Fighters, cancer caused 66 percent of the career firefighter line-of-duty deaths from 2002 to 2019 and accounted for 70 percent of line-of-duty deaths in 2016.
Also, two recent studies by the National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health found that firefighters face a 9% increase in cancer diagnoses and a 14% increase in cancer-related deaths, compared to the general population in the United States.
Although other departments have decontamination washers, the machine is believed to be the first of its kind in the area besides Boston, Ball said.
It will wash and decontaminate breathing apparatus, helmets, gloves and boots, and is capable to cleaning 10 Scott Airpacks, the breathing equipment firefighters use, in an hour, the chief said.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.
