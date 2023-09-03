PLAINVILLE — Add Plainville to a growing list of Attleboro area communities that have received or will receive migrant families.
Plainville joins Mansfield, Norton and Foxboro who have been notified by the state they are such designated communities.
Town Administrator Brian Noble Thursday received a call from Gov. Maura Healey’s office informing the town the state plans to house some migrant families in Plainville, using one or more local hotels or motels, select board Chair Jeffrey Johnson said.
Rooms at one of the local hotels have been reserved as temporary housing for up to 12 families through the end of the year, and at least two of the families have already arrived, Johnson said.
Noble reached out to all three of the town’s select board members, Police Chief James Floyd, Fire Chief Richard Ball, and school Superintendent Jennifer Parson to prepare for the migrants arrival.
To facilitate a coordinated response, Johnson said he contacted state Sen. Becca Rausch, D-Needham, and state Rep. Marcus Vaughn, R-Wrentham, to inform them of the situation and to seek their assistance.
“We have received additional information from the Governor’s Office and the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education,” Johnson said.
The state is responsible for providing meals to the families via a catering service.
“We have yet to determine the exact number of school-aged children involved,” Johnson said. “Our Superintendent and staff are liaising with DESE to assess potential enrollment in our schools. Should students join our school system, the state has pledged to provide meaningful financial support.”
“It’s important to emphasize” local officials “are working tirelessly to address Plainville’s needs, even as we welcome these families,” Johnson said. “While the state’s decision may raise concerns, we are confident that the impact will be manageable due to the relatively small number of families involved.”
There could be some benefits, the select board chair pointed out, with the new arrivals.
“We anticipate that many will eventually receive employment authorization, which could benefit our community,” Johnson added.
Plainville is one of over 70 cities and towns in Massachusetts whose hotels have been selected by the state as Emergency Assistance Shelters under its Emergency Assistance Family Shelter Program.
Because Massachusetts has a “right-to-shelter” law, it has a legal obligation to provide immediate emergency shelter to homeless families.
With state shelters overburdened, Healey recently declared a state of emergency concerning the ongoing migrant crisis, including activation of the state’s National Guard.
The National Guard is working with the hotels to identify needs and organize supplies.
The state’s emergency declaration is allowing the governor to appeal to the president for disaster relief funding, which could include money for emergency housing, food and water.
