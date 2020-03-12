Area casinos including Plainridge Park in Plainville and Twin River in Lincoln are dealing with the coronavirus in a number of ways.
Twin River has canceled all its events for the remainder of the month, and both are undergoing more intense than usual cleaning.
“Plainridge Park Casino is committed to providing a safe and clean environment to our guests (and employees),” Plainridge said on its website. “All casino, gaming equipment and public areas are cleaned on a regular basis, and all rooms are thoroughly cleaned after each guest checks out.”
All employees have been instructed to follow safe sanitation protocols, including frequent hand washing, the casino added.
In addition, the following steps have been implemented, Plainridge said, for further patron safety:
- Increased fresh air circulation
- More frequent public restroom cleaning rotations
- Additional sanitation stations in high volume areas and convention space
- Increased sanitation of door handles and gaming devices
- Regular sanitation of menus after each guest use in all food and beverage venues
- Additional carpet cleaning rotation in high volume areas
- More frequent cleaning of elevator buttons
“We continue to closely monitor information from Massachusetts Department of Public Health as well as the Centers for Disease Control,” the casino said. “We are committed to working with public health agencies and will adjust our efforts as necessary.”
Activity at Plainridge is all on the gaming floor as live horse racing doesn’t start until April at the Route 1 venue.
“Gaming licensees remain in frequent communication with regulators and other government officials, sharing updates about precautionary measures, mitigation planning and contingency preparations,” the Massachusetts Gaming Commission said.
Over at Twin River, its calendar of events for this month is being wiped out.
“Due to the outbreak of the coronavirus and in consideration of the Governor’s recommendation that all major events be canceled, Twin River announced (Thursday) it will postpone all scheduled public concerts and events through the month of March,” Twin River said in a statement.
Impacted events include CES Live Championship Boxing, which was scheduled Thursday night, a Blood, Sweat & Tears show Friday, a craft beer, wine and food show March 21, and a blackjack tournament March 28.
“We are actively engaged in rescheduling these events for later in the year so we ask ticket holders to be patient and stay tuned for an update on the rescheduled date of the event,” vice president and general manager Craig Sculos said.
He added that Twin River has “implemented an aggressive, educational” public health program that includes more signage, more hand sanitizer dispensers and wipes, and creation of a “clean team.”
