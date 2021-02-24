PLAINVILLE — Selectmen at their meeting Thursday will consider bringing before residents another budget override of Proposition 2 1/2, the state’s tax levy limiting law.
Board members are slated to discuss and possibly vote to place an override referendum question on the April 5 town election ballot.
“We are being provided an FY22 budget update,” selectmen Chairman Brian Kelly said. “Our budget problems won’t be going away on their own, so there is a high likelihood we will be discussing another override attempt.”
The virtual meeting is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. For information on how to participate, visit www.plainville.ma.us.
Voters last June overwhelmingly rejected a $3.25 million budget override that led to substantial reductions in town government and school budgets, including many employee layoffs.
Also on Thursday’s meeting agenda, selectmen plan to discuss and vote on renewals for temporary amendments for liquor license holders to allow for outside dining, according to state COVID guidelines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.