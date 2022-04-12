PLAINVILLE — The planning board will hold a hearing Wednesday on proposed zoning changes aimed at encouraging development downtown and in other areas.
The changes would expand the Town Center District zone along South Street (Route 1A) and revise allowed uses in that zone and commercial zones, including the former Englehard site.
The hearing is scheduled for 6:20 p.m. at town hall. The changes will be voted on at the June 6 annual town meeting.
The Town Center zone would be expanded northerly to just south of Sharlene Lane, over land currently zoned as residential; southerly to Brunner Street, over land currently zoned as commercial; and easterly on land between East Bacon, Spring and School streets, over land currently zoned as residential.
Public safety building
Town center was rezoned last year to attract a mix of residential and commercial development, including for the former public safety building site.
Another proposed zoning change, the commercial zone would be expanded on Route 1 to land behind Osborne Nursery, over land currently zoned as single-family residential.
And the Shopping Center Commercial District would be expanded to land at 36 Taunton St. — the current BASF, former Englehard property — over land currently zoned as industrial.
A zoning change to regulate “Firearm Business Uses” has also been proposed at the request of Police Chief James Floyd.
“This would allow the Police Department and Planning Board to review firearm business locations and operations and is not intended to impact any rights of individuals,” planners said in a statement.
The proposed articles can be found on the planning board page at www.plainville.ma.us.
After the hearing, the board will incorporate appropriate changes into the final version of a bylaw that will be submitted to town meeting.