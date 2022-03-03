PLAINVILLE — School Superintendent David Raiche is retiring the end of the school year, and a search is on for his replacement.
Raiche has been superintendent since 2007 but has experienced some of his toughest challenges in recent years with budget reductions and the pandemic.
School and town officials said they are sorry to see the superintendent go.
“I have several experiences with Superintendent David Raiche as a father with kids in the schools, member of the finance committee, and now chairman of the select board,” Select board Chairman Brian Kelly said. “My kids have had a very positive experience in Plainville schools and I thank him for that.
“Dave is a great communicator and was a pleasure to work with throughout my various roles in town government. Topics and times were not always easy, but we always were able to make it work, and for that he has my thanks and appreciation.”
School committee members are conducting a survey for the superintendent search, but the deadline to return it is Friday.
“The School Committee is very interested in receiving input that will assist it in developing a profile for the candidates,” school board Chairwoman Linn Loew Caprarella said.
The survey and more information about the search can be found at www.plainville.ma.us.
Members are also being sought to serve on an advisory search committee, which will be responsible for narrowing the semifinalist field of eight to 10 candidates to three to five finalists, Caprarella said.
The committee will be comprised of 11 individuals, including staff, administrators, parents, and school committee members.
Those interested in serving on the search committee are urged to email Caprarella by Monday at lcaprarella@plainville.k12.ma.us.
Committee members will meet with a search adviser from the Massachusetts Association of School Committees on March 17 to review selection criteria and compose questions for the interviews. The interviews are scheduled to take place in April.