PLAINVILLE -- Work is starting this week to find leaks in the town's water distribution system.
A contractor, Conservation Technologies, may be on lawns locating water services during the next two weeks, and will work primarily between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. but may conduct work during the night or early morning, water officials said.
Detecting and repairing leaks is one of the main components of water conservation. The goal of the program is to reduce costs and provide reliable service by proactively finding main breaks, leaking service lines, and losses in the water distribution system, officials said.
Electronic leak detection using listening devices can pinpoint very small water leaks that could otherwise go unnoticed for long periods of time, officials said.
Residents should be aware any fire hydrant being surveyed is still operational and no water quality disturbances are anticipated during the leak detection, water officials added.
Water customers with questions or concerns are advised to contact Water and Sewer Operations at 508-695-6871.
