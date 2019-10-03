Plainville’s water system is so strained that local officials are considering implementing a temporary moratorium on any new tie-ins and are asking North Attleboro to send water their way.
Just three of the town’s eight wells can be used.
Two wells near its highway department are out of service because of bacteria, decreasing water production and other issues. While the town is trying to get at least one of the wells back in service, they need to be replaced.
Plans are to ask for money at a special town meeting in December for that work, which town officials believe could be completed by next fall.
The town is short the approximately 230,000 gallons a day those wells produced, and officials hope North Attleboro can supply at least that amount in the interim, but preferably about 300,000 gallons to make up for Plainville’s average daily shortfall.
Plainville officials appeared Wednesday night before North Attleboro’s board of public works to plead their case.
“We need more water than we are currently able to produce,” Town Administrator Jennifer Thompson said.
“There’s going to be a shortfall for close to a year,” Bob Mackie of BETA Group, Plainville’s water consultant, told North officials. “We’re going to need water from your system.”
North Attleboro officials said they would do their best to help their neighboring town. The towns have an inter-municipal agreement where Plainville sends its water from the two wells that are down to North Attleboro’s water treatment plant.
The agreement, which has been year-to-year but which Plainville hopes can be renewed for a longer term, also allows for emergency tap-in to North’s water system.
As for a moratorium on tie-ins, Plainville selectmen, who serve as the town’s water commissioners, at their last two meetings held public hearings on that topic but took no action. They are hoping North Attleboro will be able to enable them to avoid a moratorium.
“Shutting off development would be devastating for the town” from a new revenue standpoint, Thompson said.
The administrator told North Attleboro officials Plainville has taken many steps to improve its water system the past three years, including replacing old water mains, maintaining its wells, implementing water conservation measures for customers, reducing leaks, and planning a new pumping station.
The town is also looking into new wells in other areas of town that would have to undergo a lengthy state review as some aquifers are stressed.
Looking to Wrentham and Cumberland for water and joining other towns in a regional water district are other possibilities, Plainville officials say.
Plainville’s water situation has been precarious for some time as its three wells near Lake Mirimichi have also been shut down due to high manganese levels and need more treatment. That action, which also was prompted by low water flows and concerns among Plainville and Foxboro residents about lake water levels, can be lifted for an emergency.
The problems that more recently led to the shutdown of the wells near the highway department are further stressing the water system, officials added.
The town is getting its water from three wells near Turnpike Lake that can produce about 500,000 gallons a day.
Mackie mentioned the town averages about 800,000 gallons a day and to meet demand, wells are being pushed to their limits.
The daily average consumption is up about 50,000 from the previous year.
“There is growth going around town,” Mackie said, adding projections show a need for over 110,000 more gallons a day over the next five years if all approved development is built.
The two towns’ public works heads will meet to address the issue further.
“Most of the year, that’s not a problem,” North Attleboro’s DPW Director, Mark Hollowell said of selling water to Plainville. “We do have water capacity.”
Summer could be a different story, depending on how dry it is.
“We do want to sit down with you and see if we can help,” Michael Thompson, chairman of North Attleboro’s public works board, told Plainville officials.
“This is my number one priority,” Plainville selectmen Chairman Jeff Johnson said.
