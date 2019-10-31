PLAINVILLE — A local man accused of killing his mother last week told investigators that voices in his head prompted him to commit the crime, according to court documents obtained Thursday by The Sun Chronicle.
Sean E. Murphy, 21, told investigators he stabbed his mother Carlyn to death at their Landau Road home last Thursday after hearing voices from a device planted in his head by the CIA and the National Security Administration, according to papers filed in Wrentham District Court.
The confession came as state police interviewed him hours after the murder, a state police detective wrote in affidavits made out to obtain search warrants. The interview was conducted at the Plainville police station following Murphy’s arrest at Patriot Place in Foxboro.
Murphy told investigators the NSA and the CIA implanted the devices because he was conducting research about government conspiracies, Trooper Yuriy Bukhenik, a state police detective assigned to the Norfolk County district attorney’s office, wrote in his affidavits.
Funeral services for 51-year-old Carlyn Murphy, who neighbors described as a loving mother and good friend, were held Wednesday in North Attleboro.
Sean Murphy has been ordered held without bail. He faces a murder charge and is scheduled to be returned to court Nov. 25 for a probable cause hearing. However, the hearing is not likely to be held because the case is expected to be put before a grand jury for indictment.
The state police detective’s affidavits to search the home at 37 Landau Road and the car Murphy drove also included other details that had not been previously disclosed.
After killing his mother, Murphy changed clothes and drove to the Showcase Cinema de Lux at Patriot Place where he arrived about 7:30 p.m. There, he learned the movie he wanted to watch was not playing until 9:30 p.m., according the affidavits.
The name of the movie is not mentioned but his father, Patrick Murphy, told police he believed his son went to see “Joker,” a movie that has garnered controversy and concern about violence.
Murphy waited in his car and listened to music before going inside and watching the movie, according to the affidavits. He was arrested later by Foxboro police while walking to his car. His father had called 911 about 10:15 p.m., according to court records.
Police seized two laptops, including one Murphy told police he used to conduct research for his papers about government conspiracies.
Also seized were knives, two notebooks, a movie ticket and two pairs of pants, according to the search warrant.
In addition to seeking forensic and other evidence, police indicated they were also looking for evidence of Murphy’s mental health situation, according to the search warrant.
Murphy’s lawyer, James Hanley of Fall River, did not immediately return a phone call from The Sun Chronicle.
