PLAINVILLE -- A local man has been arrested and charged in connection to an armed robbery at Twin River Casino in Lincoln, RI, on Thursday.
Local police made the arrest after locating a vehicle in Plainville which was being sought by Lincoln police in the robbery.
Plainville police seized the vehicle and assisted in a subsequent investigation which led to an arrest warrant for an occupant of the vehicle identified as Anthony Mirabile, 24, of Plainville. He was arrested Thursday afternoon at his home, police said in a Facebook post.
He was booked at the police station, and later transported to the Wrentham District Court.
Mirabile faces a charge of being a fugitive from justice from Rhode Island. He will later face charges from Rhode Island stemming from the armed robbery at Twin River Casino, according Plainville police.
