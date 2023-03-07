ATTLEBORO — A 19-year-old Plainville man has been banned from World War I Memorial Park in North Attleboro after allegedly doing “doughnuts” in a parking lot there in December.
An Attleboro District Court Judge ordered Ethan B. Proulx of 2 Munroe Drive to stay away from the park after he pleaded innocent Tuesday to two counts of vandalism and one count of driving to endanger.
North Attleboro police allege Proulx was driving a car that dug up some asphalt and gravel in a parking lot at the park on Dec. 12. Workers called police to say they witnessed the incident.
There was no dollar estimate of the damage but a park official told police the asphalt will have to be replaced.
The case was continued to May for a pretrial conference.
