ATTLEBORO — A 19-year-old Plainville man has been banned from World War I Memorial Park in North Attleboro after allegedly doing “doughnuts” in a parking lot there in December.

An Attleboro District Court Judge ordered Ethan B. Proulx of 2 Munroe Drive to stay away from the park after he pleaded innocent Tuesday to two counts of vandalism and one count of driving to endanger.

