WRENTHAM — A Plainville man pleaded innocent Monday to charges he was driving drunk and set off a seven-vehicle crash on Route 1 over the weekend that sent six people to the hospital.
Jeremiah J. Flaherty, 44, of 39 Landau Road, also faces charges of driving to endanger and failing to drive within marked lanes.
Following his arraignment in Wrentham District Court, his bail was set at $2,500 cash. If he posts it, Flaherty must submit to drug and alcohol tests and stay away from victims and witnesses in the case, according to court records.
Police say Flaherty failed field sobriety tests and a breath-alcohol test registered .13 percent. The legal limit for intoxication is .08 percent.
Flaherty was driving a pickup truck north on Route 1 about 6 p.m. Friday when police allege he crossed the center line and struck another vehicle traveling south, causing a chain-reaction crash involving five more cars.
He allegedly told police another vehicle struck his pickup truck before the crash, according to a police report.
Police had to close the highway temporarily between Myrtle Street in Wrentham and Route 140 in Foxboro because of the crash.
Six people were taken to area hospitals but none of the victims suffered life-threatening injuries, according to police.
Officer Riley McGrath was traveling south on Route 1 on patrol when he came across the crash moments after it occurred.
Flaherty’s case was continued to next month for a pretrial conference.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.