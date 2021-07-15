PLAINVILLE — The lawyer for a 23-year-old local man charged with fatally stabbing his mother in 2019 says his client was suffering from mental illness at the time of the crime and should not be held criminally responsible.
Brockton lawyer Kevin Reddington has filed papers in Dedham Superior Court notifying the prosecution of his defense of Sean E. Murphy.
Murphy faces a murder charge stemming from Oct. 24, 2019 slaying of his 51-year-old mother, Carlyn Murphy, at their Landau Road home.
After his arrest in Foxboro the night of the slaying, he allegedly told investigators that voices in his head prompted him to kill his mother.
He is being held at Bridgewater State Hospital and has been examined by a psychologist, according to court records.
During a court hearing last year, Reddington said his client suffered from mental illness and that his family was supportive. Reddington obtained a court order transferring his client from jail to Bridgewater State so he could receive treatment.
No trial date has been set.
