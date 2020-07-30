PLAINVILLE — A local man has been arrested on charges he tried to entice sex from an undercover federal agent he thought was a 13-year-old girl, authorities said Thursday.
David Cerasuolo, 47, of 56 Fales Road, was ordered held without bail Wednesday following a video conference appearance in U.S. District Court in Boston, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
He was charged with one count of coercion and enticement of a minor or attempted enticement of a minor.
No plea was entered.
According to the criminal complaint, Cerasuolo used the Whisper and Kik chat apps to engage in conversations with the agent he thought was a young teen girl.
During these conversations, he tried to entice the purported 13-year-old to engage in sexual activity and sent her several photographs of himself, including one displaying his penis, according to the complaint.
“I find girls your age to be very attractive,” he allegedly texted on June 20, adding that he was attracted to girls between 13 and 17.
FBI agents, state and local police executed a search warrant at his home Wednesday morning. During questioning, Cerasuolo allegedly admitted to sending the texts and photos.
If convicted, Cerasuolo faces a minimum sentence of 10 years and up to life in prison.
The case was investigated by the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the FBI and police departments in Plainville, Arlington, Boston and Newton. The state Department of Correction also assisted.
The case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
The initiative uses federal, state and local resources to locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children, as well as identify and rescue victims.
