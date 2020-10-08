PLAINVILLE -- A local man arrested in July for allegedly trying to entice sex from an undercover agent posing online as a 13-year-old girl has been indicted by a federal grand jury, authorities said Wednesday.
David Cerasuolo, 47, of 56 Fales Road, faces one count each of attempted enticement of a minor, attempted transfer of obscene material to a minor and possession of child pornography in U.S. District Court in Boston.
He has been held in federal custody without bail since his arrest when FBI agents, state and local police executed a search warrant at his home July 29.
Cerasuolo is scheduled to be arraigned Oct. 15.
A federal public defender representing Cerasuolo, Julie-Ann Olson, declined to comment.
According to court records, Cerasuolo used chat applications to engage in conversations with a federal undercover agent he believed to be a 13-year-old girl.
During these conversations, Cerasuolo attempted to entice the 13-year-old to engage in sexual activity and sent her several photographs of himself, including one displaying his genitalia. He was also found in possession of child pornography, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.
The charge of enticement of a minor carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years and up to life in prison. He also faces up to 20 years if convicted of possession of child and 10 years on the attempted transfer of obscene material to a minor.
Assisting the FBI in the investigation were the Plainville, Arlington, Boston and Newton police departments and the state Department of Correction.
