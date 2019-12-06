PLAINVILLE — A Norfolk County grand jury has indicted a local man for murder in connection with the fatal stabbing of his mother, the district attorney's office said Friday.
Sean E. Murphy, 21, is accused of fatally stabbing his mother, Carlyn Murphy, 51, at their Landau Road home on Oct. 24 before going to the Showcase Cinema de Lux at Patriot Place in Foxboro. He was arrested about 11:30 p.m., according to a police report.
Carlyn Murphy was pronounced dead soon after police and fire officials responded to a 911 call from her husband, Patrick, about 10:15 p.m., according to police.
Patrick Murphy found his wife on the kitchen floor when he arrived home. He told police he was shopping with his son earlier in the evening at Mansfield Crossing where he gave his son the car keys, according to police.
Sean Murphy pleaded innocent at his arraignment in Wrentham District Court.
The indictment now moves the case to Dedham Superior Court where an arraignment date has not been scheduled.
Murphy is being held in jail without bail.
After his arrest, he allegedly told investigators that voices in his head prompted him to kill his mother, according to court records.
