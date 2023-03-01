PLAINVILLE — A local man walking along Taunton Street was killed by a car early Wednesday night, authorities said.
The victim, in his 40s, was walking near the intersection of Shepherd Street about 7 p.m. when he was struck by a passing car, said David Traub, spokesman for the Norfolk County District Attorney’s office.
The driver of the car stopped at the scene, alerted police, and remained on scene, Traub said.
First responders found the victim suffering from serious trauma and provided immediate first aid. He was taken to Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro but didn’t survive his injuries, Traub said.
The name of the victim was not being released Wednesday night.
Plainville Police Chief James Floyd, who responded to the scene with other officers, said efforts were under way to notify the victim’s next of kin.
No charges have been issued against the driver as the investigation of the accident is ongoing, officials said.
Plainville police are being assisted in the investigation by members of the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section of the Massachusetts State Police and the Motor Vehicle Homicide/Major Collision Unit of Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey’s office.