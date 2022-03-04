PLAINVILLE -- A 49-year-old local man arrested in July 2020 in an undercover child sex sting pleaded guilty Friday to two federal child pornography charges.
David Cerasuolo, who was living at 56 Fales Road when he was arrested on July 29, 2020 by the FBI, admitted to two of the three counts of an indictment, attempted transfer of obscene material to a minor and possession of child pornography.
The third count, attempted enticement of a minor, was dismissed as part of Cerasuolo’s admission to the other indictments, according to the plea agreement filed in court.
He was scheduled to be sentenced June 2 in U.S. District Court in Boston.
Cerasuolo was arrested after communicating on a chat app with an undercover agent posing as a 13-year-old girl and sending the agent explicit photos of himself, according to an FBI affidavit.
From June 2020 until his arrest, authorities say there were over a thousand sexually explicit messages from Cerasuolo to who he thought was a 13-year-old girl.
When authorities executed a search warrant at his home, they found images of child pornography on his cellphone, according to the U.S. attorney's office in Boston.
Lawyers for both sides agreed to recommend Judge Patti B. Saris sentence Cerasuolo to eight years in prison followed by five years of probation.
He will also have to pay fines and restitution to be determined later by the court and register as a sex offender.
The sentencing recommendation is based on calculations of federal guidelines but the judge is not bound by them.
Cerasuolo has been incarcerated since his arrest.
If the judge accepts the lawyers’ sentencing recommendations, he will serve the maximum 10-year sentence for attempted transfer of obscene material to a minor and the mandatory minimum of the count that was dismissed.
The FBI was assisted in the investigation by police in Plainville, Arlington, Boston and Newton in addition to the state Department of Correction.