PLAINVILLE — Residents of a pair of mobile home parks who had worried what would happen to them under new ownership need worry no more.
They are the owners now.
The resident associations of Sunset Acres and Brookside Village — retirement communities located at nearly opposite ends of Route 1 in town — have completed the purchase of their respective parks from Higgins Mobile Homes, the local owner.
Street signs at both parks were decorated with balloons saying “Congratulations!” on Thursday.
In March 2019, Higgins announced that it had signed a purchase and sale agreement with Legacy Communities of New Jersey, which had recently purchased Sandcastle Estates Mobile Home Park in Attleboro. Residents of the Plainville parks worried that Legacy would raise rents to levels that tenants, who are mostly 55 and older and living on fixed incomes, could not afford.
“The residents of both parks, assisted by ROC USA and the Cooperative Development Institute, met to form their respective associations and overwhelmingly decided to assert their right of first refusal to purchase the parks,” the associations said in an announcement of the purchase on Thursday.
A volunteer board of directors from each park began weekly meetings and after a legal battle with Legacy that lasted until March, the associations’ right to purchase the parks at a price of $18 million was finalized.
The residents of each park voted overwhelmingly to go ahead with the purchase: Brookside with 100 percent support and Sunset Acres with 95 percent.
Brookside has about 60 tenants spread across its 10 acres and Sunset has some 220 lots on 60 acres.
The residents will vote on an annual budget and decide plans for improvements. They elect a board of directors for each park and are involved with the membership, rules and bylaws, operations, financial and social committees, which perform the work of overseeing the operation of the park.
“The board of directors of each park wants to thank their residents for their support in this long effort,” the directors said in a statement.
The Sunset Acres Board of Directors includes President Robert K. Girling, Vice President Brenda J. Watkinson, Clerk Carol M. Lerch, Treasurer Beverly L. Couturier and members Joan M. Comey, Leslie McDavitt, Ronald N. Graveline, Albert C. Williamson III and Douglas R. Wynn.
Brookside Village directors are Charles W. Smith, president, Michael Jennette, treasurer, Pamela Henderson, secretary, and members Sue Hinski -Warburton, Carmen Lamoureux and Dean Swift.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.