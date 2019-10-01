PLAINVILLE — Two of the town’s mobile home parks off Route 1 are up for sale, and the seniors living in them are launching a last-ditch effort to purchase them on their own.
Over 100 of the tenants of Sunset Acres and Brookside Village turned out to Monday night’s selectmen’s meeting to push for a rent control board in case their acquisition attempts fall short.
Legacy Communities of New Jersey, which recently purchased Sandcastle Estates, a 172-unit senior citizen mobile home park in South Attleboro, is trying to purchase the Plainville parks, and tenants are worried their rents will spike like they did at Sandcastle.
The tenants are 55 and older and most live on fixed incomes, straining to cover rent, medical, food and utility costs, said Charles Smith, a former selectman who lives in Brookside Village and served as the tenants’ spokesman.
The park residents are scheduled to appear before the state housing court at 9 a.m. Thursday to argue that they should have the opportunity to purchase the parks. The hearing will be at 215 Main St., Brockton.
State law gives mobile home residents first right of purchase but Legacy is contesting that right, said Smith, tenant president at Brookside.
He said tenants fear that as Route 1 gets further developed, the pressure will be on any owner to sell mobile home parks for higher-priced commercial development.
“The property we live on is very valuable,” Smith said. “The next 20 years, you are going to see what has happened from South Attleboro to North Attleboro, you are going to see that from Plainville to Wrentham and Foxboro.”
He pointed out that tenants of a mobile home park across from Emerald Square mall in North Attleboro in recent years were kicked out to make way for commercial development.
“Somebody bought it and said you have to go,” Smith said, adding some of those tenants now live in the Plainville parks. “People come to me and say, ‘If we lose our homes, where are we going to go?’”
“It’s a very emotional, very stressful situation. Somebody getting our age, getting kicked out on the street,” Smith said. “Many owned their own homes and retired to mobile homes. It’s affordable and they want to stay in this community. I did the same.”
Carol Lerch, who lives at Sunset Acres, said there is a lack of senior housing in Plainville and the parks take a lot of burden off the town.
“Our last Social Security increase was $1 a month,” Lerch said. “We can’t be looking at a $50, $100 (rent) increase.”
“This has been traumatic for me. This is so scary,” said Laura Walker, who recently moved to Sunset Acres from Wrentham.
Sunset Acres, at 45 Washington St., has about 200 sites and opened in 1971. Brookside, at 160 Washington St., opened in 1965. The parks are close to each other and near Route 106.
The Higgins family has owned the parks since they opened, and Smith said the tenants’ plans are “no reflection on the Higgins family.”
“They decided to sell after 50 years,” he said.
“We’re going to be at their mercy if we don’t have rent control,” Sunset Acres resident June Alfano, 92, said of the new owners.
Over 20 cities and towns in Massachusetts have rent control boards, and Plainville officials said they will look into that option.
“It concerns me greatly people being put in a position to lose their homes,” selectmen Chairman Jeff Johnson said, adding he is “very open” to exploring rent control.
Town Administrator Jennifer Thompson said she is researching such a step.
Town counsel advised it can take some time to establish a rent control board and it usually requires special state legislation.
Sandcastle Estate tenants have been trying to get Attleboro to establish a rent control board. Some residents there had seen their rents jump 19 percent, which given their fixed incomes is a struggle to meet.
Legacy representatives say those residents whose leases expired had their rent increased to the same level with other tenants as required by state law. They also contended rent limits could cause the park to fall into disrepair and lose value.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.