KRAFT AWARD

Megan Jusczyk and her daughter Malia

 Submitted

FOXBORO — The New England Patriots Foundation has announced $100,000 in grants to 17 nonprofits, including a North Attleboro organization, in honor of each Patriots Difference Maker named during the 2022 Celebrate Volunteerism initiative.

A $5,000 grant was awarded to the For Kids’ Sake Foundation of North Attleboro, which helps cover treatment-related expenses for local families with a child fighting cancer. The foundation’s Megan Jusczyk of Plainville was named the group’s Difference Maker.