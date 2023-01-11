FOXBORO — The New England Patriots Foundation has announced $100,000 in grants to 17 nonprofits, including a North Attleboro organization, in honor of each Patriots Difference Maker named during the 2022 Celebrate Volunteerism initiative.
A $5,000 grant was awarded to the For Kids’ Sake Foundation of North Attleboro, which helps cover treatment-related expenses for local families with a child fighting cancer. The foundation’s Megan Jusczyk of Plainville was named the group’s Difference Maker.
“The very best part of this recognition is giving people the opportunity to read and hear about the need for pediatric cancer research and patient support,” Jusczyk said in an email.
Her daughter, Malia Jusczyk, relapsed with neuroblastoma in 2021 after almost nine years being cancer free.
“She is again fighting for her life and chasing a cure. The lack of funding over the years means Malia doesn’t have a treatment protocol and the best doctors can offer her are experimental medication combinations,” Jusczyk said. “Still, we are hopeful that Malia will ‘catch’ the cure and we know she will never stop running to try!
“Grassroots organizations like ours are the only reason she even has some options and for that we are forever grateful. This community would do anything to see Malia cancer free.”
There are many to thank in the organization, she noted.
“For Kids’ Sake Foundation is run by such a dedicated team of volunteers and this recognition could of have gone to any one of us,” Jusczyk said. “I’m thrilled it did actually go to one of us and it was an honor to be nominated by Kathy Stone (a longtime volunteer herself!) and recognized as a Difference Maker.”
Kathy Arabia of the AYJ Fund was named the Patriots Difference Maker of the Year and awarded a $20,000 grant for the nonprofit.
The AYJ Fund, based in North Adams, strives to bring smiles to kids with cancer, connect kids with school and friends through technology and support research.
The Celebrate Volunteerism initiative aims to share examples of dedicated volunteers, build awareness of the need for volunteering, identify and educate others about volunteer opportunities and inspire New Englanders to follow the Kraft family’s example of becoming lifelong volunteers.
Though the spirit of volunteerism will continue beyond the 2022 football season, the Kraft family, the New England Patriots Foundation and cornerstone partner Gillette celebrated the ongoing initiative in a special pregame ceremony during the Patriots’ regular season finale versus the Miami Dolphins Jan. 1 at Gillette Stadium.
Throughout the season, the foundation presented a weekly Patriots Difference Maker of the Week award, which aims to recognize volunteers who go above and beyond to help build stronger New England communities.
At the last game, the Kraft family announced that each of the Patriots Difference Makers would be receiving a $5,000 grant to support the nonprofit organizations for which they volunteer.
Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft, Patriots and Pro Football Hall of Famer Andre Tippett and Senior Director of Human Resources for P&G Monya Fiore were on the field prior to the game to congratulate all of this year’s winners.
“It is hard to measure or fully appreciate the positive impact that these volunteers regularly make in their communities,” Kraft said. “They are truly making the world a better place and deserve to be recognized for their many contributions. We have been celebrating volunteerism for many decades and will continue to use our platform to promote their work in hopes of inspiring others to do the same.”