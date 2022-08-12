A Plainville native who has traveled all over the world is having her photography showcased Saturday night in a downtown North Attleboro gallery.
An artist reception is being held for Courtney Bonneau’s work from 7 to 9 p.m at the Churchwood Gallery, 31 North Washington St.
“Reflections of Humanity and Beauty in the SWANA Region” will feature over 25 photos that encompass Bonneau’s travels and experiences in Southwest Asia and North Africa.
Bonneau was raised in Plainville.
Shortly after moving to The Netherlands in 2009, she started doing photography for a Palestine-based media outlet. In 2017, she expanded her work to other conflict areas of the Middle East.
“My work showcases humanity and beauty in parts of the world that people don’t necessarily want to see or are afraid to travel to themselves,” Bonneau said. “These photos tell stories of people and places that seem ignored, forgotten, and lost; I hope, ultimately, that my pictures help break down cultural barriers to prove that we are all human.”
Bonneau has worked in Palestine, Lebanon, Syria, Iraq and Iran.
She has a permanent exhibition at the Mosul Eye, a UNESCO World Heritage Site in Iraq.
In addition to her photography, Bonneau is active in the humanitarian sector as she regularly holds fundraisers and delivers much-needed medical aid to Lebanon
Her photographs will be for sale at the gallery.
There will also be live music by NATAJ, which plays world music and jazz with emphasis on Indian classical and North African music.
Food will be provided by Habibi’s Middle Eastern Kitchen and there also will be wine.