PLAINVILLE — The board of selectmen will now officially be known as the “selectboard” in local documents.
Town meeting voters Monday night OK’d a number of tweaks to local bylaws, some merely cosmetic and others more substantive.
The town had already approved doing away with the Colonial-era term for the town’s executive board, but Monday’s vote changes the wording in bylaws that refer to elected officials. The measure passed unanimously. Several other towns in the area have also adopted gender-neutral terms for their boards.
Voters adopted a senior tax work-off program that will allow senior citizens to reduce their property taxes by performing work in town hall.
Voters also adopted federal EPA regulations on stormwater management intended to protect local watercourses.
But a move to ban so-called “nip” bottles’ sale in town failed, despite a presentation by representatives of Keep Plainville Beautiful that cited them as a major source of litter.
Voters also narrowly approved, 39-32, a non-binding citizen petition article that called for the town to establish a committee “to explore the practicality” of establishing a regional school system for the town’s elementary schools.
Town Moderator Luke Travis noted that, as written, the article did not require any action by the selectboard or other officials.
While junior high and high school students attend King Philip Regional High School, Plainville maintains its own system with a separate school board and superintendent for elementary grades, as do the other King Philip member towns, Wrentham and Norfolk.
