PLAINVILLE — Town and school officials are preparing for another round of budget cuts now that a Proposition 2 1/2 budget override has been rejected for a second fiscal year.
Residents, by a vote of 933 to 591, opposed a ballot question in last Monday's annual town election that would have brought an additional $1.95 million in revenue.
Approval was projected to increase property taxes by about $115 per quarter of the fiscal year starting July 1 for the owner of an average $401,000 single-family home.
"I heard more than once was that folks did not want to vote for a tax increase because they didn’t trust the town, it was that they felt they already paid enough taxes," selectmen Chairman Brian Kelly said. "Many also mentioned the possibility of a future federal tax increase played a role in their decision."
The latest override request followed an overwhelming defeat of a $3.25 million override by voters last June, which led to substantial reductions in the town and school budgets, along with many employee layoffs.
Town officials had said the latest override would have restored “critical” positions, including teachers and police and firefighters.
Town and school officials also say residents haven't felt the full impact of last year's budget cuts since one-time state and federal pandemic aid helped alleviate some reductions.
"It is absolutely devastating!," school board Chairwoman Linn Caprarella said. "After losing 39 positions last year and trying to navigate through a pandemic this year. It is going to mean more cuts to staff and programs. Ultimately, it will affect all of the students."
Superintendent David Raiche pointed out each year student learning goals are reviewed and based on results are updated for the following school year.
"We always set challenging goals and work as a team to meet those goals," Raiche said. "Given the devastating cuts we are facing I don't see that we will be in a position to set learning improvement goals this June when class sizes will go up substantially and we will have far fewer support intervention positions to support our struggling learners who don't qualify for special education services.
"I know many of our parents saw first-hand the learning challenges their children faced this year, especially while learning remotely. Those challenges, unfortunately, will most likely continue next year, not because of Covid, but because our resources will have been depleted even further," Raiche said. "I know the staff have given their all this year as have our parents to minimize learning loss, but without proper resources we will not be able to meet the needs of our students who deserve better."
Police Chief James Alfred said his department is protecting the town with only 14 officers stretched out over 3 shifts, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week -- the same as in the 1980s when the town had half the population and the daytime population was much less.
Fire Chief Justin Alexander said assistance from neighboring fire departments has increased 420 percent since layoffs. Residents who in the past would see an ambulance show up at their home within 6 to 8 minutes now have to wait up to 15 to 20 minutes, the chief said.
"We're all disappointed at the town hall," Town Clerk Ellen Robertson said. "Departments have had to lay off employees and had the hours cut for the remaining people. Employees are still putting in the extra hours, just not being paid. It has been difficult to answer all of the phone calls from annoyed people trying to reach an office when there isn't anyone there because of department cuts. It is just not sustainable to keep up this pace."
Voter turnout Monday was 1,531, or 22 percent of the town’s registered voters. Last June, 2,509, or nearly 37 percent of the town's voters cast ballots, with the override failing 1,479 to 1,030.
"This override failed by the exact same percentage as the last even though we had 1,000 less voters come out," Kelly said. "People in town were very vocal about their positions during our last overwrite attempt and it seemed to create great division. This attempt was meant to be a compromise, where all departments were able to bring back just what was most necessary for us to properly function. Because of that, the proposed amount was far less and did not generate the strong emotions the last attempt did. Perhaps that resulted in the lower turnout."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.