PLAINVILLE — All eyes are looking toward the July 13 annual town meeting now that the $3.25 million tax override has been shot down by voters.
That’s when the next big decision on the town’s financial crisis will be made, as residents will be asked to support a balanced budget for the new fiscal year that began July 1. The proposal calls for the elimination of dozens of school and public safety positions.
On Monday, residents voted 1,479 to 1,030 against the Proposition 2 1/2 override. A strong turnout of over 2,500 of the town’s 6,856 registered voters cast ballots.
Approval of the override would have cost the average homeowner $186 more each quarter of the fiscal year, or $744 each year, according to the town.
But a strong majority of voters apparently felt the override was too much money at too tough a time, and town officials agreed.
Selectmen tackled the budget and upcoming town meeting at a virtual meeting Tuesday.
“We are going to review next week the ‘non-override’ budget we recommended last month to make sure none of our basic assumptions have changed, but not to spend any real time trying to shift dollars from one department to another,” selectmen Chairman Jeff Johnson said. “Those decisions have already been made.
“We want to be sure that if we have any new information about state aid, or other revenue issues, that we are as current as possible.”
Residents at town meeting will have their opportunity to question the budget and make suggestions or motions for changes.
“Because of the tight budget this year I expect many people to be searching for improvements there, but the reality is that we don’t have a lot of options which make sense that will significantly impact the budget,” Johnson said.
To help smooth the discussion at town meeting, a pre-town meeting is expected to be held next week, likely Tuesday.
In May, 38 school employees received layoff notices and six firefighters and five police officers also face the loss of their jobs. The town is also preparing to cut hours at the town hall, library, senior center/Council on Aging and DPW.
The school staff reductions represent over a quarter of the school workforce and include teachers, administrators, custodians and cafeteria workers. Officials say they will mean larger class sizes and elimination of programs such as band.
Of the 38 to receive layoff notices, 16 are teachers, but four of them are retiring.
“I respect the decision of those that cast their ballots for or against the override, however I know that our educational program will be greatly compromised,” Superintendent David Raiche said. “It is even more sad to see class sizes being increased by five to six per class when at the same time I know that to meet the provisions of the new school reentry guidance I would need 10 to 12 more classroom teachers and specialists.”
The superintendent said he is focusing on what it will take to be ready for students returning in the fall.
Police Chief James Alfred said the loss of his personnel would bring staffing down to 1980s levels, when the town’s population was nearly half what it is today. The department last saw a new officer added about five years ago, and that is also true at the fire department.
Fire Chief Justin Alexander said fewer firefighters increases risks to his department’s force, residents and property.
“The impact of the override failing will have a devastating impact on the services that the town provides,” Town Administrator Jennifer Thompson said. “Layoff notices and reduction-in-hour notices have been issued to the employees that have been impacted.”
Meanwhile, with the new fiscal year underway, the town is operating with a modified monthly budget that takes into account the reduction from the override vote until a budget is passed by town meeting, Thompson explained.
Parents and other residents formed a group called SOS, for Save Our Services, to push for the override. They posted red-and-white signs throughout town and held rallies at busy intersections leading up to the vote.
“They are an amazing group of parents and community members who quickly formed a group to support the town, and still are fighting for everyone,” special education teacher Ashley Niland said.
At the polls, resident Gordon Weir said he wanted the override to pass “so people keep their jobs and kids education.”
Other area communities are in a tight fiscal bind because the coronavirus pandemic has resulted in a gloomy state aid forecast. But Plainville found itself in a financial hole even before the virus hit for a few key reasons.
Among those was relying the past several years too much on reserve funds to balance the books, and those funds have since dried up.
The town was the only community in The Sun Chronicle area to request a budget override.
“I’m glad the override didn’t pass, but the general consensus as I understand it, and I agree, is probably that the problem is still there and needs fixing,” resident Melinda Johnson said. “This is an ongoing problem in Plainville.
“I am sorry about people losing their jobs...but I also don’t think their livelihoods should have been used as negotiating tools. (The town) had four years to figure out a solution, but the override was not it.”
On the other side of the coin, Selectman Brian Kelly, a former finance committee member, said “only in 2020 can you find out that your taxes won’t be going up as much as they ‘should be’ and the news disappoints you.”
