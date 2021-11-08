PLAINVILLE -- Last month, police posted a video of a suspected shoplifter at a local liquor store hoping someone would recognize her.
Well, now police say the suspect returned to the scene of the crime last week and was recognized by a clerk working at the store, Djay Liquors at 93 Taunton St.
Police say the suspect, Kerrianne Bettencourt, 43, of Pawtucket, returned to the store and attempted to steal the same type of alcohol.
“The alert store clerk recognized the female as the same one who had stolen previously. She confronted the female, who ultimately removed the alcohol from her large bag, and left the store,” police said in a statement.
Plainville Police Officers Ryan Flanagan and Detective John McLaughlin responded to the call, and found the suspect in the area.
Bettencourt was arrested on an outstanding warrant from Rehoboth police.
In addition, she faces third-offense shoplifting charges related to the Plainville incidents. Arraignment on the Plainville charges is scheduled in Wrentham District Court in January.
