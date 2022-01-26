PLAINVILLE -- An alleged shoplifter was nabbed by police Tuesday in the parking lot of Target where police say they recovered over $2,000 in electronics goods.
The suspect, Asia Williams, 36, who police say has addresses in Pawtucket and Brockton, was arraigned in Wrentham District Court on a felony larceny charge.
She was released on her own recognizance and must go to other courts to address outstanding theft-related arrest warrants.
Police were dispatched to Target at 91 Taunton St. about 1 p.m. where store security reported a person leaving with a cart without paying for merchandise.
Williams was apprehended in the parking lot by officers Bill McEvoy and Matt Webber.
The officers recovered four Nest home security cameras and five Fitbit watches allegedly stolen from the store and valued at $2,049.
An innocent plea was entered at her arraignment.