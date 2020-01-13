PLAINVILLE -- A 14-year-old girl is among three suspects charged with using counterfeit $50 bills to try to buy three vacuum cleaners at Target valued at more than $1,000.
The juvenile, whose name was not released because of her age, was arrested last week, but police are still looking for the two alleged accomplices who left the store.
Police say Target security saw two females in the store who had been previously suspected of passing counterfeit bills and notified authorities last Monday.
Sgt. Scott Gallerani responded and arrested the 14-year-old after she was seen attempting to purchase the vacuums, police said in a statement Sunday.
The second female left the store with a male suspect without making a purchase and drove off in a white Saturn Aura, police said.
The juvenile was charged with possession of 10 or more counterfeit bills, uttering counterfeit bills and attempted larceny.
Police say they learned through an investigation with Target officials that several other stores were recently hit by the suspects.
Anyone with more information is urged to call police at 508-809-5555. Callers can remain anonymous.
