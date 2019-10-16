PLAINVILLE — Local police nabbed a fugitive from New York City this past weekend.
Officer Scott Hodson was patrolling Route 1 late Saturday night when he saw a man near the front door of a closed business. Hodson turned his police cruiser around and located the man, Kuy Brodie, 26, from Queens, N.Y.
A check of the National Crime Information Center database revealed there was a felony warrant out for Brodie for burglary in New York City.
Brodie was arrested and charged with being a fugitive from justice.
He was ordered held without bail, taken to the Norfolk County House of Correction in Dedham and arraigned Tuesday in Wrentham District Court.
The New York Police Department was contacted and Brodie was scheduled to be extradited back to New York to face the burglary charge in their jurisdiction.
Hodson was assisted by Lt. James Floyd, Sgt Scott Gallerani, and Officer William Lamb.
