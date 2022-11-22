plainville public safety building
PLAINVILLE -- Police will be limiting some side streets to local residents during the traditional Black Friday holiday shopping weekend in an attempt to manage the traffic impact from the Wrentham Village Premium Outlets.

Police Chief James Floyd said Tuesday that beginning Friday, and continuing through Sunday, police officers will be working several traffic posts due to the increased holiday traffic and early opening of the Wrentham mall.

