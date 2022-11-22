PLAINVILLE -- Police will be limiting some side streets to local residents during the traditional Black Friday holiday shopping weekend in an attempt to manage the traffic impact from the Wrentham Village Premium Outlets.
Police Chief James Floyd said Tuesday that beginning Friday, and continuing through Sunday, police officers will be working several traffic posts due to the increased holiday traffic and early opening of the Wrentham mall.
Traffic will be diverted from several streets and neighborhoods to major routes, such as Route 1A and Route 1, to keep vehicle traffic on major routes and limit traffic on ancillary roadways, Floyd said.
The traffic plan, according to the chief, will allow for public safety and public works officials to respond to emergencies and mitigate the impact associated with large crowds visiting the outlets over the holiday weekend.
There will be officers monitoring traffic at South and Berry streets to keep traffic on South Street. Officers will also be at Wampum Street and Everett Skinner Road. All traffic traveling north will be directed to Taunton Street and all traffic traveling south will be directed to Route 1.
Officers at Everett Skinner Road and School Street will direct traffic to Route 1.
Only residents who live on those side streets or people visiting them will be allowed to travel on those roads, according to Floyd.
Every year, thousands of people travel to the Wrentham Outlets to begin their holiday shopping during the Black Friday weekend.
“With these shoppers comes an increase in traffic in town, however, we are prepared to mitigate traffic to the best of our ability to limit the disruption to our residents,” Floyd said in a statement.
“We ask that residents and visitors alike be patient this weekend and follow all directions and reroutes given by officers,” Floyd said. “We wish everyone a safe and happy holiday shopping trip.”
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.