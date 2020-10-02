PLAINVILLE — Police say a Rhode Island man filled a van with bags of clothing he allegedly took from a donation bin at the Wood Elementary School on Route 106 in the middle of the night.
The suspect, Albertiny Moreira, 22, of Pawtucket, was arraigned Friday in Wrentham District Court on charges of attempted larceny and drug possession.
Moreira was arrested about 3 a.m. Thursday by Officer Michael Cuddy, who spotted the defendant and a U Haul van in the darkened parking lot at the rear of the school while performing a routine check, according to police.
Moreira told police he was donating the clothing and claimed he was driving to Pawtucket from Taunton and decided to drop off the clothes, according to court records.
Police say the van was stuffed with plastic bags filled with clothing and that the donation box is not visible from the road.
Officers also discovered three cell phones, an ID belonging to another man and two drinks in the cup holders, according to court records.
Moreira allegedly told police he was alone and a subsequent search of the area turned up no other suspects.
Cuddy was assisted by Sgt. Kyle Rockett and Wrentham Sgt. Daniel Morris.
Moreira pleaded innocent and was released on his own recognizance. He is due back in court in December.
