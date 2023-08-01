PLAINVILLE — Police are investigating a rash of motor vehicle break-ins and appealing for help in identifying two suspects.
The six break-ins occurred in the early morning hours last Saturday and involved unlocked vehicles being entered.
Two mountain bikes were stolen by the suspects in a theft captured on home security cameras.
The break-ins occurred in neighborhoods, including homes on Lincoln Avenue, Pleasant Street and Grove Street, police said.
The suspects wore hooded sweatshirts.
The home surveillance video released by police shows one suspect walking into a driveway and shining a flashlight at the interior of two cars and attempting to open the doors.
Anyone who recognizes the individuals is urged to call Plainville police at 508-809-5555.
To view the video, go to Plainville MA Police on Facebook.
Police also recommend that residents lock their vehicles and never leave visible valuables or keys inside them.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.
