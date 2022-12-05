PLAINVILLE — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying three people suspected of fraudulently obtaining gift cards at area Stop & Shops by flimflamming cashiers.
Police issued the plea Sunday, saying the suspects fled the Stop & Shop off Taunton Street in a 2015 Dodge Charger with a Michigan license plate.
The suspects acquired multiple gifts cards using a cash app and then “fast talking” the cashier, obtaining the cards without actually paying for them, according to police.
During one transaction, one of the suspects obtained the cards without paying when the employee was distracted helping another customer, police said.
The suspects were wearing facemasks and were thought to be either three males or two males and a female.
The getaway car had a Michigan license plate EJZ5386, according to police.
The vehicle has a very distinct red stripe running down its length, from front to back. There are black markings on both the driver’s side and passenger side, police said.
If anyone can identify the suspects or has seen the vehicle recently, call police at 508-809-5555 or contact them through the Plainville MA Police Facebook page.
