PLAINVILLE — Police are warning residents to be on the lookout for a black bear in the area, but to stay clear of it.
Police said they were called Saturday evening to the area of the Plainville Water Department for a reported black bear sighting. “Indeed, a black bear was enjoying a bird seed dinner from a feeder,” it was stated in the department’s Facebook post.
The state Department of Wildlife was contacted, and the bear ran off into the woods.
“There are many reasons this could have occurred, but it is a reminder that we share our Town with many wild animals,” police said.
If you sight a bear in your yard, do not approach it, police emphasized, adding, “Any wild animal is dangerous.”
If a bear is sighted, police say to call the department at 508-809-5555.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.