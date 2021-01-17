PLAINVILLE -- What will be the first marijuana business in town is slated to open as soon as the last week in January.
At a public hearing Wednesday, select board members voted for a license for the business, pending approval from the state Cannabis Control Commission.
And the commission granted that approval on Thursday.
The marijuana retail license is for Apotho Therapeutics at 119 Washington St. (Route 1) in the former Tavern from Tower Square restaurant building.
The license is for recreational and not-medicinal marijuana.
A "soft" opening for the business is planned for the week of Jan. 24.
Town officials have been counting on tax revenue from it to help alleviate their tight budget.
Select board Chairman Brian Kelly said the business is expected to bring the town "at least $300,000 in year one, but we anticipate it could be much greater given current demand."
"Some estimates have approached or even exceeded $1M to the town in the first year," he said via email. "We can only count on the $300K but we can use every penny given the deep cuts the town made last year. There are critical services we must restore."
Residents in June rejected a $3.25 million override of Proposition 2 1/2, the state tax levy limiting law, for this budget year, which began July 1. That led to deep reductions in the school and town budgets, including numerous layoffs.
Town officials had to adjust the budget for the previous fiscal year because the plans for the marijuana business had been delayed for various reasons.
Among those reasons is a backup at the state level for license approvals.
Apotho had earlier had a provisional retail license from the state to open in Plainville.
As required by the state, a community outreach session was held in June 2019 by Apotho on its plans.
Residents at town meeting approved special zoning for pot businesses, and the the Route 1 area is part of that zoning.
"This was all discussed and passed at town meeting well over a year ago," Kelly said, adding there was no new feedback or concerns from residents at this week's select board hearing on the license.
Plans call for the landmark Tavern restaurant near Turnpike Lake to downsize into the south part of the building, with the marijuana business in the northern section.
The restaurant owners, the Hodgman family, closed the restaurant in June 2019 and sold the building to Apothos.
