PLAINVILLE — Property taxpayers who recently received their bills might have been expecting less of a hike, and for good reason.
The owner of an average, single-family home assessed at $391,569 initially would have paid a mere $5 more in property taxes this budget year compared to last.
However, the increase has jumped to about $75, for a total tax bill of about $5,759.
That’s because selectmen at a special and hastily called meeting the end of December voted to exclude nearly $300,000 in sewer debt from the tax levy limit of state Proposition 2 1/2.
The reason was the state Department of Revenue wouldn’t approve the town’s proposed tax rates. DOR told local officials the town could not include about $300,000 expected from what would be town’s first marijuana business in its revenue projections for this budget year, which started July 1.
That business, which was expected to open last fall in part of The Tavern restaurant building off Route 1, has not received its state license yet, and a revised opening date in February might not be met, selectmen acknowledge.
“(State officials) expressed concern it was not yet open,” selectmen Chairman Jeff Johnson said at Monday’s board meeting. “That was an issue we were aware of and had tremendous concerns about.”
The town was given two options from the state DOR: Find $300,000 elsewhere or call a special town meeting and appropriate more money.
The latter option was frowned upon as it would have been more costly and problematic. Johnson explained it would have delayed tax bills, slowed the town’s cash flow, required borrowing costs and possibly downgraded the town’s bond rating.
The tax rates approved at the annual tax hearing in December have now been adjusted from $14.53 to $14.70 per $1,000 assessed value for homes, and from $17.50 to $17.71 for businesses.
The tax burden continues to shift slightly from residential to business.
Last year’s tax rates were $14.97 and $17.65, respectively.
And last year, the owner of an average home, assessed then at $379,701, paid about $262 more in taxes from the prior year for a total bill of $5,684.
Third-quarter tax bills are due Feb. 1. Bills for the first two quarters of the fiscal year that began July 1 were estimated bills and were already due.
As for the sewer debt, it gets a little complicated. Residents at town meeting a few years back voted, after much debate, to have the town cover half of Plainville’s latest sewer expansion costs. Sewer customers would cover the other half.
Selectmen every year vote to exclude some of the town’s costs but that is usually about half. With the recent vote, all the town’s share is excluded from Proposition 2 1/2.
Board members now are considering establishing an enterprise fund for the sewer budget, which the water department now falls under. Enterprise funds are separate from the town’s operating budget.
And concerning the surprise afternoon meeting, while some residents have expressed displeasure they were unaware of the session, Johnson said it was properly posted, with enough time under state law. But he acknowledged more notice could have been given to residents and the media, as is usually done.
“This was an exception,” Johnson said. “It was not an intentional effort to obscure what we were doing. We were trying to react as quickly as possible to the notice from the DOE and negate the impact on the town.”
The meeting was broadcast on local cable TV and is being periodically rebroadcast.
