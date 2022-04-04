PLAINVILLE — Brian Kelly won a second three-year term on the select board in Monday’s annual town election.
Kelly captured 508, or 54%, of the votes in the race, edging out finance committee member Sherri Minch, who took 433 votes.
Kelly also served on the finance committee and Minch served on the board of library trustees for 10 years, chairing that board until this past summer when she joined the finance committee.
It was one of the more hotly-contested local races in recent years, with the candidates differing on town finances, growth, and outreach to residents.
Kelly contended steps have been taken and are being addressed as the town recovers from its financial crisis. He said he favors business development to expand the tax base and take the burden off residents. And Kelly added the select board has been striving to improve communication with residents while acknowledging it’s a struggle with no one avenue reaching all residents.
Minch advocated for more planning for spending new revenue, working harder to retain the small-town quality of life she maintained has been disappearing, reaching out more to taxpayers and involving them more in town business decisions.
"I am thrilled to once again be selected to represent all of the people of Plainville," Kelly said. "Being able to keep the team together is a huge step in keeping our restoration/recovery effort on track.
"I have received a tremendous amount of support from so many great friends these past few weeks/months, it has been amazing." Kelly added. "I also want to especially thank everyone who has been following along these past three to four years and keeping up to date on our struggles and our successes. Keeping informed as a member of this community is critical to our success together; as a select board we will do our very best to enhance communication in the future. I'm excited to get back to work for the Town of Plainville."
Justin Alexander, who recently was appointed to fill a vacancy on the local school committee, and Steven Albert were elected to two three-year school committee seats. Alexander got with 611 votes and Albert 509.
Coming out on the losing end was Sarah Cronin, with 407 votes.
“I’m very pleased, very appreciative,” Albert said. “I look forward to trying to turn things around for Plainville schools. Plainville’s best days are ahead.”
Alexander is the town’s former fire chief and is a planning board member.
“I’m thrilled,” Alexander said, thanking voters. “There may be some tough days ahead but we will move forward together as one town.”
All the school board candidates vowed to work to restore programs and services that had been cut in the wake of the financial constraints.
One of the school board seats was filled by chairwoman Linn Caprarella, who decided not to run again, and the other spot was vacant due to a resignation.
And in the third contest, for King Philip Regional School Committee, Gregory Wehmeyer defeated Joseph Cronin IV, 456-427. “I’m excited to get to work,” Wehmeyer said, thanking his opponent for running a “really good race.”
There is one year remaining in the term of Samad Khan, who resigned due to a move out of town.
A total of 955, or 13.4%, of the 7,129 registered voters turned out to vote at the public safety building poll.
The town usually gets turnouts of 12% to 15% for annual town elections, Town Clerk Ellen Robertson said.
“No problems, things went smoothly,” Robertson said.