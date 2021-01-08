PLAINVILLE — A local relative of the woman shot and killed at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday says she’s in “shock” over the death.
“Just to know that I can’t pick up the phone and call her. And to find out that she passed on the news last night,” Justine Babbitt told a Boston TV station Friday, reacting to the death of Ashli Babbitt, 35.
“She had a lot of passion for this country, and she was part of something that happened (Wednesday) that was completely and utterly tragic.”
Ashli Babbitt’s husband, Aaron, grew up in North Attleboro and graduated from North Attleboro High. Justine Babbitt is his cousin.
But she said she was also close friends with Ashli and visited her at the couple’s home in San Diego, Calif., recently.
Attempts by The Sun Chronicle to reach other family members of the couple who live in the area were unsuccessful.
Ashli Babbitt, 35, an Air Force veteran who grew up in San Diego, was among the crowd of Trump supporters who stormed the Capitol building Wednesday after a rally headlined by President Donald Trump.
Friday, graphic video of Babbitt being shot by a Capitol Police officer as she was attempting — along with a crowd of others — to break through a set of interior doors in the building began circulating on social media. She is seen falling and being given first aid by men in police tactical uniforms. She later died at a Washington hospital.
Justine said Ashli was not only her cousin-in-law but a close friend she had visited last spring in San Diego and regularly talked to. She and her cousin learned of Ashli’s death through the news and saw the images on social media of her dying.
“Ashli wasn’t a thug,” Justine Babbit told the TV station. “She wasn’t a rioter. Ashli was a peaceful person. She did 14 years in the military. She was not there to destroy the Capitol building. She was there to be heard and be part of a movement,” Justine said. “Ashli was a diehard patriot. Not a Democrat, not a Republican. She was for the people. Ashli carried around the Constitution and the Bill of Rights in her pocketbook.”
The Associated Press reported Thursday that Babbitt used Twitter to amplify her views, including repeating debunked allegations that the presidential election was stolen through fraud.
‘Her social media posts often ranted against the president’s frequent targets — illegal immigration, government mandates to contain the coronavirus and, most of all, Trump’s critics, the AP reported.
“I don’t know who’s responsible for Ashli’s death,” Justine Babbitt said. “I don’t know how that took place. I don’t know how that cop responded. I don’t know. And it’s not fair for me to speculate.”
The officer involved in Ashli Babbitt’s shooting is on administrative leave pending the result of the investigation.
