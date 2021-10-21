PLAINVILLE -- Applications are being accepted for financial help for seniors and/or disabled taxpayers who are having trouble paying their property tax bills.
The grants will come from the fairly new Plainville Elderly & Disabled Taxation Aid Fund created to help local residents.
It's funded with donations from residents and businesses, and it's expected grants of $500 each will be awarded annually to the most needy applicants.
The tax relief fund, approved by town meeting voters, is overseen by the Elderly and Disabled Taxation Aid Committee, which is comprised of the chairman of the board of assessors, the town treasurer and three residents.
“The program is funded solely by donations from generous residents, businesses, community groups, churches, and friends who are able to help those in need,” committee Chairman Adam DoVale said. “We are hopeful that this program will support the most vulnerable members of our community in the years ahead.”
To qualify for a grant, residents must be 65 or older or disabled as of July 1 of this year, have income of no more than $26,000 per year if single or combined $35,000 per year for couples, and must own and occupy a home as his/her primary residence.
Applicants who have income that exceeds but is close to the guidelines are still encouraged to apply.
Applications for grants are available at the senior center, assessor’s office and treasurer’s office in town hall or with the veterans affairs agent, the latter for veterans only.
The applications must be returned to the assessor’s office by Nov. 15.
“We hope that all eligible residents learn about this program and get their applications in by the deadline,” DoVale said. “We encourage residents to let relatives and neighbors know about this program if they think they might meet the guidelines. Rest assured, all personal information will remain confidential.”
The fund is off to a promising start.
“So far, we have collected over $8,000 in the fund, which should provide grants to at least 16 residents,” Treasurer Janet Jannell said. “If we get more donations, we should be able to provide assistance to more residents.”
If you would like to contribute to the fund, send a check to:
Aid to the Elderly and Disabled Tax Fund, c/o Town Collector, P.O. Box 1795, Plainville, MA 02762.
Make it made payable to the Town of Plainville Tax Relief Fund.
For more information regarding the fund, contact the Council on Aging at 508-699-7384, the assessor’s office at 508-695-3010, Ext. 430, or the treasurer’s office at 508-576-8440.
