Plainville Town Hall
Buy Now

Plainville Town Hall

 SUN CHRONICLE file photo

PLAINVILLE -- Reconstruction of South Street (Route 1A) is part of an overall plan to continue revitalizing the downtown, but residents voiced concerns over the roadwork at a public forum this past week.

About 75 residents turned out to town hall for the public outreach session held by select board members to gather feedback on the long-planned South Street work.