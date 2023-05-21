PLAINVILLE -- Reconstruction of South Street (Route 1A) is part of an overall plan to continue revitalizing the downtown, but residents voiced concerns over the roadwork at a public forum this past week.
About 75 residents turned out to town hall for the public outreach session held by select board members to gather feedback on the long-planned South Street work.
While many speakers supported the work, they expressed concerns about speeding, pedestrian safety, excess truck traffic, road widths, whether a planned multi-use bike and pedestrian path is needed, and impact on trees and fences.
Cynthia Gaudette of Maple Street said her father's property on South Street will be "impacted greatly. His property is close to the street."
"I have huge safety concerns," Gaudette said, calling South Street a "raceway."
She told of nearly getting rear-ended on her motorcycle. "I almost get nailed every time by trucks going up the road," Gaudette added. "We're going to have way more traffic."
The road project, in the early design stage, is expected to begin in 2026 as part of the MassDOT Transportation Improvement Program (TIP).
A total of $10.4 million is earmarked for the work, and since a planned new water main will require the road to be ripped up, town officials stressed it would be better to get the state to pay for repaving than local taxpayers.
Reconstruction is planned to take place from the North Attleboro town line northerly to Sharlene Lane.
The project is slated to also involve the reconfiguration of parking and cross walks, new sidewalks, adding the 8-foot-wide multi-use path on both sides of the road and landscaping.
"We have a bad intersection in the center of town," Chris Yarworth, director of planning and development, said of the intersection of South Street and Route 106, which would be expanded with turning lanes and get new traffic signals. "We want to increase safety and reduce speeds" and reduce backups. Cars are flying down South Street."
A common concern of residents is how fast people drive on South Street through town.
Police Chief James Floyd discussed how difficult it has been to enforce the speed limit. Police in recent days have been out in the area with radar guns, and he is on Monday's select board agenda to further discuss speeding.
Some residents brought up fears that narrower travel lanes as proposed would make the area more dangerous, with a few mentioning worries about large trucks -- particularly tandem trucks.
Yarworth countered that narrowing the street should slow traffic down.
Select board member Brian Kelly asked the police chief to see if anything could be done to restrict use of South Street by trucks.
While minimal land takings are proposed, there are several instances where items installed by abutting property owners that are located within the existing roadway's 60-foot-wide right-of-way that will need to be removed or relocated, including fences.
Many residents who spoke had specific concerns about the impact to their properties, and representatives from the town and engineering consultant Beta assured them they would continue working with abutters.
Some expressed concerns with gardens, century-old rock walls, and beloved trees that residents said predate the town's founding in 1905.
There are some spots where a 7-foot grass buffer between the road and the mixed-use path on both sides will be reduced to diminish impact on property, including houses close to the road, on business signs and a monument and sign in front of St. Martha's Church. However, abutters wanted a reduction in more locations and possibly along the whole route.
"Nothing you see is set in stone," Kelly assured residents. "This is our first draft."
The select board member did acknowledge the scale of the project surprised his board initially, but noted the state requires a lot of design standards for road projects.
Street views from Google maps and road layout plans were shown, and residents' individual properties were focused on at their request.
Plans showing the proposed work can be found on the town website, www.plainville.ma.us, under the “Planning & Development” tab.